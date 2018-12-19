Why ISRO's GSAT 7A is built exclusively for the Indian Air Force?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch the country's newest satellite GSAT-7A, which will give a boost to the defence forces' communication capabilities, from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Wednesday.

In the third mission in just over a month, the space agency will launch the 2,250 kg operational communication satellite from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 4.10pm on Wednesday.

The satellite will be carried by the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F11 (GSLV-F11), Isro's 35th communication satellite and the 13th flight of the GSLV rocket to orbit.

According to reports, GSAT-7A has been built exclusively for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army and will add to the forces' communication capabilities.

The satellite will allow IAF to interlink its ground radar stations, airbases and airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft, and reduce the reliance on on-ground control stations for drones, they said. It will also boost the air force's network-dependent warfare capabilities, enhancing its abilities to operate globally.

The GSAT 7 series was launched in 2013 as a dedicated communications satellite for the Indian Navy, which made the Navy completely independent of relying on foreign satellites.

GSAT-7A: All you need to know:

GSAT-7A would be placed in the geostationary orbit and this communication satellite is expected to help the IAF to interlink different ground radar stations, airbases and AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) aircraft. The idea is to improve the IAF's network-centric warfare capabilities.

The total cost of the GSAT-7A is estimated to be in the region of Rs 500 to Rs 800 crore and it is rated for a nine-year lifetime.

The total cost of the GSAT-7A is estimated to be in the region of Rs 500 to Rs 800 crore and it is rated for a nine-year lifetime.

GSAT-7A is the 35th Indian Communication satellite built by Isro. The GSAT-7A spacecraft is configured on Isro's standard I-2,000 Kg (I-2K) bus. The satellite is built to provide communication capability to the users in Ku-band over the Indian region. Total cost of the GSAT-7A is estimated to be in the region of Rs 6-8 billion and its life is estimated to be around nine years, according to Isro sources.