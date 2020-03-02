  • search
    Why is Sharad Pawar so obsessed with Bhima-Koregaon

    Mumbai, Mar 02: Sharad Pawar, a seasoned politician has proved himself by setting foot on every difficult sky. However, his moves and statements often have an undercurrent that is only visible after a period of time.

    Recently, Pawar's demand of instituting a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Bhima Koregaon case has raised many eyebrows.

    Move to polarise Dalit votes?

    Political experts say, it is a masterstroke to weaken the Dalit base of Reublican parties, especially of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar.

    After Pawar started raising these issues, the Dalits are seeing a new hope in the leader.

    Soon after the Maha Vikas Aaghadi government was formed, Pawar has strongly objected and raised concern over the investigation of the Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad cases. He insisted that the state government set up an SIT to probe into the matter.

    Pawar trying to implicate 'Hindutvawadis' in Koregaon Bhima

    Even after Centre announced a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Pawar is firm on an SIT investigation because the Bhima Koregaon is very close to Dalits in the state.

    A definite agenda on Hindutvawadis?

    NCP president Sharad Pawar was working on a definite political agenda to implicate "Hindutvawadis" (supporters of Hindutva) in the Bhima Koregaon case, former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has claimed.

    Speaking on Pawar's stiff opposition to transfer the Elgaar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe instead, Fadnavis said, "During my tenure as chief minister (he was also in charge of Home), there was a thorough probe."

    Thus, it is evident that the NCP president is keen on revoking the matter with a definite agenda.

    Maha govt will last its full term: Pawar

    Shortly after the Bhima Koregaon violence, Fadnavis recalled how the NCP president had convened a press conference and alleged the role of right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide. Accordingly, the then BJP-Sena government initiated a probe. Bhide was given a clean chit but action was taken against Ekbote.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
