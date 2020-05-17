Why is RSS affiliate angry with Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: Objecting to the fourth tranche of the economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh said the government is moving in the "wrong direction" and has "dearth of ideas".

The Union minister on Saturday announced the easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six airports, opening up of more air space and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining.

She made these announcements while sharing details of the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Responding to the announcements, the BMS said corporatisation and public private partnership (PPP) are routes to privatisation and "foreignisation".

It shows that the government has dearth of ideas on economic revival in times of crisis, the RSS-backed organisation added.

The BMS strongly objects to the announcements on the corporatisation and privatisation in eight sectors, the trade union said in a statement.

For employees, privatisation means massive job loss, below quality jobs will be generated, profitisation and exploitation will be the rule, the BMS said.

It said the government was shying away from consultation with trade unions, social representatives and stakeholders, which is highly condemnable.

Without any social dialogue, the government is bringing gross changes and is moving in the wrong direction. Social dialogue is fundamental to democracy, the BMS said.

However, the BMS was positive about the first three tranche of the package announced by the finance minister.