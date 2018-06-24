English

Why is Rahul Gandhi speaking the language of Pakistan asks BJP minister

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the Narendra Modi government was committed to protecting the sovereignty of the country and that stern action would be taken against divisive forces bent on creating unrest in Jammu Kashmir.

    Speaking at a function to mark the 65th death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Jan Sangh founder, Ahir said by withdrawing from the coalition government in Jammu Kashmir, the BJP proved it "can give up power to protect the sovereignty of the country".

    "People are happy with the decision of the BJP and imposition of Governor's rule (in J&K). Twelve separatist leaders have been arrested. Their properties have been raided and seized. Previous governments never touched separatist leaders," he said.

    Before the Ramadan ceasefire, troops had killed several militants along the border, he said.

    "We want to assure the people of this country that the nation's borders will be protected and secured," he said.

    "If Pakistan thinks it can take Kashmir away from us, the people of this country will teach it a lesson," he said.

    Kashmir problem was the result of the "sin" of the Congress party, he claimed.

    "Under the Modi government, no one should think that India will bow down to terror. The situation in Kashmir after the last assembly polls was such that the BJP had to form coalition government with PDP," he said.

    The Congress had become so desperate that it has started speaking against the country, Ahir alleged.

    "Congress president Rahul Gandhi asks for proof of surgical strikes. Why is the Congress speaking Pakistan's language?"

    Ahir also slammed Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad for his alleged anti-troops comments, and Saifudin Soz for his remarks.

    "Despite Rajiv Gandhi's sacrifice for the sovereignty of Sri Lanka, the neighbouring country considers India its enemy. Sri Lanka's friends are Pakistan and China. This is the failure of the previous governments," he said, talking about the Modi's government's foreign policy.

    India played a role in the Bangladesh freedom movement, and it was the Modi government which settled the border dispute with Bangladesh, Ahir said.

    Kavinder Gupta, the former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Home department was with the PDP in the coalition government.

    "We did not like certain decisions, so we decided that it is better to stay out. Governor's rule is required in the State now," he said.

    During the BJP-PDP government, Prime Minister Modi visited the state 11 times and announced several development packages, Gupta said.

    Citing a verse from the Bhagavad Geeta, Gupta described the prime minister as an "incarnation" for the annihilation of "sin".

    hansraj ahir modi government rahul gandhi jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
