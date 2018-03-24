Why is Raghuram Rajan not on Twitter? Former RBI governor explains

Thiruvananthapuram, March 24: It has been almost two years since he left India for the United States (US) and has taken up the role as Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where he teaches international corporate finance to students.

However, the former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan never fails to elicit interest among his friends and critics in India. On Friday, when Rajan was in Kochi, Kerala to address the Global Digital Summit (#Future), organised by the Kerala government, reporters asked him why he was not on Twitter.

Once again, the renowned economist had an interesting answer to the question. He said he did not join Twitter as he was not quick to respond to tweets in a few words in 30 seconds.

"I don't have time. My sense is that in many of these things, once you start engaging, you have to be consistent... I certainly can't because I don't have the ability to think quickly and respond in, you know, 20-30 seconds in 140 characters," he said when asked about his absence on social media.

While delivering the keynote address at the summit, Rajan expressed fears that Artificial Intelligence would take up jobs--both high skilled and unskilled. With advances in Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, this was going to change still further, as they take up the jobs, ranging from those in unskilled sweatshops to high-skilled professions like medicine, the former RBI governor said.

Rajan was hailed as a "rockstar central banker" soon after assuming charge at the RBI in September 2013 but often landed in controversies during the three-year tenure with his outspoken views.

OneIndia News

