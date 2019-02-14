  • search
    Why aren't banks taking money I offered: Vijay Mallya responds to PM Modi's remarks

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his apparent reference to him in the PM's last speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

    Vijay Mallya
    Vijay Mallya

    In a series of tweets on Thursday, Vijay Mallya pointed out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament referring to those who have fled the country after allegedly committing financial crimes.

    "The Prime Ministers last speech in Parliament was brought to my attention. He certainly is a very eloquent speaker. I noticed that he referred to an unnamed person who "ran away" with 9000 crores. Given the media narrative I can only infer that reference is to me," he tweeted.

    Also Read | PM Modi's last speech in 16th LS: 'Conversations with Kharge helped stir my thought,' says PM Modi

    "Following on from my earlier tweet, I respectfully ask why the Prime Minister is not instructing his Banks to take the money I have put on the table so he can at least claim credit for full recovery of public funds lent to Kingfisher," he said.

    "I have made the offer to settle before the Hon'Ble High Court of Karnataka. This cannot be dismissed as frivolous. It is a perfectly tangible, sincere, honest and readily achievable offer. The shoe is on the other foot now. Why don't the Banks take the money lent to KFA ? (sic)" he asked.

    "Am appalled to say the least at the media reports on the Enforcement Directorate claims that I hid my wealth ! If there was hidden wealth how could I put approximately 14,000 crores worth of assets openly in front of Court ? Shameful misleading of public opinion but unsurprising (sic)," he posted.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last Parliament speech on Wednesday had referred to an unnamed person (apparently Vijay Mallya) who "ran away" with Rs 9,000 crore. "The ones who have run away..is crying that I (Vijay Mallya) ran away with Rs 9000 crores, but Modi has taken back Rs 13,000 crore.

    Last year, Vijay Mallya had offered to pay back the loan he owed to Indian banks in full as a UK court was hearing a matter over his extradition.

    Arun Jaitley, who is currently undergoing treatment in US, had earlier said that they were another step to get Mallya home.

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya narendra modi

