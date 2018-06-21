Why is Omar Abdullah scared of 'horse trading', asks Ram Madhav

Rubbishing Omar Abdullah's allegation that the BJP may indulge in wooing the MLAs from other parties, Ram Madhav on Thursday asked why the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was scared of 'horse trading'. He further took a jibe at Omar and said "We have seen what kind of horse trading took place under' National Conference's rule.

A day after BJP withdrew support from Mehbooba Mufti led government in Jammu and Kashmir, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta had said ''we are working on something and people will get to know about it.''

Hitting out at Gupta, Omar tweeted, ''What do you mean 'we are working on something? The only "something" would be to break other parties & make up the numbers to form a BJP Govt. Has the former DCM inadvertently spilled the beans?''

"Why is he (Omar Abdullah) so scared? I'm sure his party men are loyal to him. There is no question of horse-trading from our side. We've seen what kind of horse-trading happened in Jammu and Kashmir under his party, no body should forget the history," Ram Madhav told ANI today.

Jammu and Kashmir hyas been under Governer's rule after BJP withdrew support from PDP. Madhav said that the BJP would continue to work for the betterment of the state.

"Decision never had electoral consideration behind it, it was for larger interest of nation & J&K's ppl. We have abandoned government in Jammu and Kashmir not people of the state. We will work for betterment. We had a four pronged strategy, including hot pursuit against terrorists, that will continue," he added.

Madhav lashed out at the PDP and said there was a sense of lack of development in Jammu and Ladakh regions of the state.

"There is a sense of lack of development and discrimination in Jammu and Ladakh and perceptible non-development in Kashmir,leading to more alienation. Rather than addressing question of alienation our partner (PDP) chose to pamper it.All this made us believe we have to part ways," he said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day