Why is Modi giving up his social media accounts

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement about giving up the social media drive netizens into a tizzy. The PM tweeted on Monday, " this Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you posted the PM had also tweeted.

    Various theories did the rounds following the tweet. Although there was no official explanation, a source tells OneIndia that this may be a warning owing to western bias. However the source did not specify if the PM would actually give up his social media accounts.

    Another source said that Modi is upset with the hatred being fuelled on the social media fuelling the Delhi riots. This has hurt India's image and hence he is upset the source also said.

    There is also speculation galore that the government may launch a platform, which is not biased against the pro-BJP handles and the Right Wing. However, Modi is known to spring up a surprise and prove everyone wrong. There are some reports that even said that the accounts may be run by women on Sunday as it is International Women's Day.

    The prime minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

    Read more about:

