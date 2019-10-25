Why is Lord Dhanvantari is worshiped on Dhanteras?

New Delhi, Oct 25: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi, is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. The Trayodashi Tithi begins on Friday at 07:08 PM and ends at 03:46 PM on Saturday.

Dhanvantari Trayodashi is observed two days before Diwali Puja. As the name suggests it is observed during Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth lunar day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight).

The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the teacher and the father of Ayurveda.

Dhanteras is the worship of Lord Dhanvantari. According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), holding a Kalash full (a pot) of Amrit (Nectar) in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand. He is considered to be the Vaidya of Gods.

Samudra Manthan is an episode of Hindu philosophy narrated in the Bhagavata Purana, in the Mahabharata, and in the Vishnu Purana.

Hence, on this day people worship Lord Dhanvantari and pray for good health and physique.

In the context of Dhantrayodashi, the day relates to wealth and prosperity and is considered significant for Lakshmi-Kuber Puja.

On this day people worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber for material wealth and prosperity. Lord Kuber, who is considered treasurer of the riches of the world, is worshipped along with Sri Lakshmi the Goddess of wealth.