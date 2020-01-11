Why is #GoBackModiFromBengal trending on twitter

India

Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, and people from West Bengal on Twitter are asking him to go back.

#GoBackModiFromBengal has started trending on Twitter amid the widespread protests against the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and also the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

#GoBackModi, the hashtag that caught the attention of the social media world in April 2018 has become a 'regular' occurrence to see these days. Twitter abuzz with the hashtag #GoBackModi in English, Tamil whenever the Prime Minister is in Chennai.

Your goons have hurt our daughter. Every drop of blood she bled was ours. #GobackModi. You have no place in our land. #GoBackModiFromBengal pic.twitter.com/7lVfoPsEZZ — Aparna (@chhuti_is) January 11, 2020

Other than a few sons of cows and EVMs, none loved our Modiji. 😭#GoBackModi #GoBackModiFromBengal



pic.twitter.com/hEIqxkM9PC — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) January 11, 2020

Year 1928:



People were angry and out on road with banners and shouting Slogan

"SIMON GO BACK"



Year 2020:



People are angry and out on Road with Banners and Shouting Slogan

"MODI GO BACK"



90 years down the line

India Still fighting the Tyranny#GoBackModiFromBengal — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) January 11, 2020

Bengal has no place for divisive politics, communal hatred or fascism. People of Bengal have always rejected politics of hate and polarisation. #GoBackModi #BengalRejectsModi #GoBackModiFromBengal pic.twitter.com/lCkdUM5mJ5 — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) January 11, 2020

You can never understand the holiness and philosophy of Sri Sri RamaKrishna Paramhansa Dev#GoBackModiFromBengal pic.twitter.com/fpG6aAtXlP — Sourav Roy (@roydbornfree) January 11, 2020