    Why is ED playing hide and seek in D K Shivakumar case: HC

    New Delhi, Oct 18: The Delhi High Court castigated the Enforcement Directorate for non-availability of its counsel to argue on bail the plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, and said that the agency cannot play "hide and seek" with the court.

    Justice Suresh Kait blasted the ED's counsel who appeared in the matter and sought accommodation for 30 minutes on the ground that the law officer who would argue the case was busy in Rouse Avenue district court.

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar
    "You cannot play hide and seek with the court," Justice Kait said, adding, "This is not acceptable. Court is not supposed to wait."

    ED grills Co-operative Bank chief after Delhi court dismisses DK Shivakumar's bail plea

    The high court reserved its order on Shivakumar's plea seeking bail and asked the ED's counsel to file their written submissions by 12 noon of October 19.

    delhi high court dk shivakumar enforcement directorate bail plea money laundering case

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:47 [IST]
