Why is Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'BOSS' Bolero is setting internet on fire

Mumbai, Sep 05: Heavy rains in Mumbai have left the city marooned. It has spared none, be it the citizens, the streets, roads or cars. Videos of long traffic jams and people walking through water logged areas are going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a video of a pick-up truck is going viral for its 'smooth sailing' in a flooded underpass. Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is popular for ruling the boardroom and Twitter at the same time with his wit, left his followers happy with yet another smart response.

The 13-second video clip showed a man driving Mahindra Bolero pick-up truck without any fuss even as a Jaguar sedan appears to be struggling in the knee-deep water. The incident happened yesterday at an underpass in Navi Mumbai's Airoli.

"We won't brag over this. It's an unfair contest.The Bolero's meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero's my favourite vehicle to drive. 'Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS'"

We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest.The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?)But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive. “Jaguar gets stuck in Mumbai floods: Mahindra Bolero drives through like a BOSS “ https://t.co/c2jXg92uWY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 4, 2019

Impressed with Mahindra's witty comment, Twitterati left thousands of responses on the same thread. While some seemed happy, others tried to engage in a debate with the business honcho.