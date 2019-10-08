Why India badly needed Rafale?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Oct 08: India, which badly needs fighter aircrafts, received first of the 36 Rafale Fighters from France today. The IAF is struggling with depleting squadron strength problem. Considering the hostile geographical neighbourhood, India must be prepared to fight a two-front war.

With barely 32 squadrons of fighter aircraft currently in inventory, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is staring at a massive problem. The IAF should ideally have a strength of 42 combat squadrons to be fully prepared for a two-front war. It never had 42, the maximum number it has ever reached is 39.5 in the early 1990s.

In the IAF, each fighter squadron is expected to hold 18 fully operational planes plus two trainers. Some of the squadrons - especially those of the older generation MiGs - are operating with much lesser number of aircrafts.

The Russian fighters MiG-27 and the MiG-21 are one of the the oldest in the IAF inventory and many of these aircrafts are likely to be phased out in the next 5 years. Some 120-odd MiG-21s continue to be in service. These will be retired in phases till 2021-2022. The IAF will phase out nine squadrons of the MiG-21 and 2 MiG-27 over the next 5 years.

India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The Rafale deal process actually began a decade before that but due to various reasons and elaborate defence procurement procedure, the purchase keep getting delayed. Then in 2016, Prime Minister Modi, by-passed all procedures and struck a government to government deal with France for 36 Rafales. Modi took this step because the IAF's strength was rapidly depleting and something had to be done.

[Rajnath Singh receives first Rafale in France, takes sortie in the new fighter]

The Rafale is a twin-jet fighter aircraft able to operate from both an aircraft carrier and a shore base. The manufacturers describe it as a fully versatile aircraft which can carry out all combat aviation missions to achieve air superiority and air defence, close air support, in-depth strikes, reconnaissance, anti-ship strikes and nuclear deterrence.