Why has Mehul Choksi moved HC against Netflix original Bad Boy Billionaires

India

New Delhi, Aug 26: As the trailer for upcoming Netflix, India documentary Bad Boy Billionaires is out, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has approached Delhi High Court against the web series, through advocate Vijay Aggarwal.

As evinced from the title, the show delves into the felony of some of India's biggest defaulters -- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju.

The men in question have been under scanner for various high-level money laundering and corruption charges.

In the video, it can be seen various clippings of Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, Nirav Modi and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju interacting and posing with the rich and famous people of the world.

The trailer is an assemblage of testimonies by experts, reporters and people who know why these so-called geniuses behave the way they do and how, ultimately, these men were able to carry out the serious financial crimes.

"There was no one else who appeared to be living the dream the way Vijay Mallya was," says Raghu Karnad in the trailer.

"Subrata Roy's genius was that he understood the value of scale," an expert can be heard in the video, adding "Sahara actually means 'saviour'.

Nirav Modi is seen saying, "We wanted to create India's first luxury brand."

There is also footage of Ramalinga Raju with Bill Gates.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads, "What would you do to make it to the top? To build an empire? To maintain an image? Bad Boy Billionaires answers just that. Dive into the stories of India's most infamous billionaires- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju as they plan, plot and maneuver through their rises and falls. Watch as insiders and experts discuss what made these men genius and, in some cases, the greatest conmen."

The web series will start streaming on Netflix from September 2.