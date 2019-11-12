Why Governor recommended President's rule in Maharashtra before expiry of NCP deadline?

Mumbai, Nov 12: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari move to impose President's rule in Maharashtra even before the NCP could stake claim to power by 8:30 pm the deadline given to them has met with serious criticism.

The Congress has claimed that Koshyari acted in a hurry in sending his report recommending President's rule in Maharashtra without exhausting all options for government formation.

However, the Governor, is his report submitted at noon, noted that the NCP has conveyed to him that the party needed three more days to gather requisite support.

The governor felt that as already 15 days had passed, he was not in a position to give more time, the officials said.

The governor noted that he is satisfied that governance of the state cannot be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and he is left with no alternative and is constrained to send a report on the provision of Article 356, they said.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar came out in media and said that the government can't be formed without Congress's support and they have not sent their letter of support yet.

The governor not only refused the NCP's request but also used the letter to cancel their allotted deadline of 8:30 pm, claiming that the party has accepted that they cannot prove the majority by then. The governor went ahead and recommended the President's Rule.

The governor's report was examined by the Union Cabinet chaired Prime Minister Narendra Modi which decided to recommend a proclamation under Article 356 (1), thereby imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and keeping the Assembly in suspended animation.