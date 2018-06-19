Why from fans to haters nobody can stop wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

New Delhi, June 19: On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 48th birthday. The Congress workers looked the happiest as they were seen celebrating Rahul's birthday outside the party's headquarters in the national capital.

Several posters of Rahul were also put up outside the party's headquarters and drums were played to celebrate the day. Many marked the day by dancing and singing too.

In fact, this is Rahul's first birthday after he became the Congress president in December last year. Generally, Rahul does not celebrate his birthday publicly, but this time around it is going to be a little different as reports say the Congress is planning to throw a grand birthday bash for its leader in the later part of the day.

Delhi: Congress supporters celebrate outside Party headquarters on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's 48th birthday. pic.twitter.com/soDEsrderG — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rahul on his special day on Twitter. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted the PM.

Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2018

Like Modi, several top politicians wished Rahul on his birthday. Interestingly, #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi was the top trend on Twitter on Tuesday. Along with supporters wishing the Congress chief happiness and success in life, Rahul's political opponents and critics too celebrated his birthday in a 'unique style'.

Here are some sober, hilarious and nasty birthday tweets for Rahul:

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @RahulGandhi Ji. You have exhibited remarkable vision and exemplary leadership. On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, success and happiness. Congratulations and #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 19, 2018

More power to the man whom India awaits at the helm. Dear @RahulGandhi happy birthday to you! You're the country's only hope during these dark hours brought about by BJP's misrule. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) June 19, 2018

To all the haters out there.. only one msg.. He loves you all..#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi https://t.co/A1Tpn7Etrv — Roman D'souza (@romandsouza) June 18, 2018

Don't know abt Cong party, but Sincere & Hard work put by @RahulGandhi ji in last few years has definitely helped Rahul ji in his personal growth & development. In 2014 both Congress & Rahul ji were @ 44. Today Rahul ji @ 48. Grt accomplishment. 👍 #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) June 19, 2018

Rahul Gandhi Ji was the very first one to wish #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi this morning, even before PM Narendra Modi : Sources pic.twitter.com/NKQn2pdPt8 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 19, 2018

#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi Birthday Resolution for you ...

There’s really nothing quite as awesome as leaving all your worries, hopping onto a plane and exploring a new place. Instead of planning another trip to Bangkok , take the leap & travel alone to learn about yourself ! pic.twitter.com/VcpUogleeD — Padmaja (@prettypadmaja) June 19, 2018

RaGa is Chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India!!!

He is neither a youth nor a student but a 48 year old man who dreams to be the PM of India!

He is there to see the end of @INCIndia!#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Capt.V.प्रகாsh Iyer 🇮🇳 (@vprakash68) June 19, 2018

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day