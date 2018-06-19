English

Why from fans to haters nobody can stop wishing Rahul Gandhi on his birthday

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 19: On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 48th birthday. The Congress workers looked the happiest as they were seen celebrating Rahul's birthday outside the party's headquarters in the national capital.

    Several posters of Rahul were also put up outside the party's headquarters and drums were played to celebrate the day. Many marked the day by dancing and singing too.

    rahul
    File picture of Rahul Gandhi

    In fact, this is Rahul's first birthday after he became the Congress president in December last year. Generally, Rahul does not celebrate his birthday publicly, but this time around it is going to be a little different as reports say the Congress is planning to throw a grand birthday bash for its leader in the later part of the day.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rahul on his special day on Twitter. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted the PM.

    Like Modi, several top politicians wished Rahul on his birthday. Interestingly, #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi was the top trend on Twitter on Tuesday. Along with supporters wishing the Congress chief happiness and success in life, Rahul's political opponents and critics too celebrated his birthday in a 'unique style'.

    Here are some sober, hilarious and nasty birthday tweets for Rahul:

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi birthday congress narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue