    'Why drag Ayodhya issue to court?, asks Farooq Abdullah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 4: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah want the Ayodhya issue to be resolved through dialogue between concerned parties and not by the court.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Courtesy: ANI news
    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. Courtesy: ANI news

    Farooq Abdullah, said, " This(Ayodhya) issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Why to drag the issue to the Court? I am sure it can be resolved through dialogue. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus."

    Abdullah, the chairman of National Conference party, said if allowed he would go to Ayodhya to install a brick for Ram Bhagwan (Ram se kisi ko baer nahi hai na hona chahiye. Koshish karni chahiye suljhane ki aur banane ki. Jis din ye ho jayega main bhi ek patthar lagane jaaonga. Jaldi samadhaan hona chahiye).

    The Supreme Court has said that further orders on the Ayodhya case will be passed by a 3 judge Bench on January 10. The newly constituted Bench would decide on the date of the hearing and also whether the case would be heard on a day to day basis.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
