Why doesn’t Pakistan know the addresses of Dawood Ibrahim that we know about

    New Delhi, July 06: Pakistan has sought to mislead everyone yet again by claiming that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is not on their soil. The denial comes in the wake of India on several occasions providing ample proof about his existence in Pakistan.

    The Foreign Office asserted, a day after a UK court was informed that the gangster wanted for the deadly coordinated bombings in Mumbai in 1993 is currently in exile in the country.

    File photo of Dawood Ibrahim
    "Dawood Ibrahim is not in Pakistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said in response to a question during his weekly press conference.

    Dawood considered match fixing a clean job

    During the ongoing extradition trial of 51-year-old Jabir Moti, a "high-ranking member of D-Company", Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday heard that Dawood, wanted for coordinated bombings in Mumbai in 1993, is currently in exile in Pakistan.

    "The head of D Company is Dawood, an Indian Muslim currently in exile in Pakistan.

    Dawood Ibrahim and his brother and top lieutenant, Anis Ibrahim, have been fugitives from India since 1993," according to excerpts of a US Attorney's affidavit for extradition read out by Moti's barrister, Edward Fitzgerald.

    However, India has reiterated on several occasions that Dawood is in Pakistan. A dossier on the don in the possession of OneIndia clearly mentions the three addresses of the don in Pakistan.

    Here are Dawood's addresses in Pakistan:

    1. House No 37, 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority, Karachi.
    2. Noorabad, Karachi (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area).
    3. White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi.
    4. House no. 29, Margalla Road, F 6/2 Street No. 22, Karachi, Pakistan (This house is however no longer part of the records.

    Upgraded from don to asset by ISI, was Dawood really serious about his surrender?

    Dawood's aliases:

    Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail; Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid; Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail; Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd; Bhai, Bada; Bhai, Dawood; Bhai, Iqbal; Dilip, Aziz; Ebrahim, Dawood; Farooqi, Sheikh; Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood; Hassan, Dawood; Ibrahim, Anis; Ibrahim, Dowood, Hassan, Shaikh; Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim; Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon; Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim; Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim; Sabri, Dawood; Sahab, Haji; and Seth, Bada.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 5:55 [IST]
