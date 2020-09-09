Why do the Chinese use medieval weaponry such as the Guandao at the LAC

New Delhi, Sep 09: The Chinese PLA on September 7 clearly made an attempt to provoke the Indian forces, but were forced to retreat.

The PLA soldiers numbering around 60 positioned themselves rods, spears, clubs and a pole weapon called the Guandao. These were weapons that the Chinese had used in the Galwan Valley clash as well.

The Guandao is a type of Chinese pole weapon that is used in some forms of Chinese arts. In Chinese this weapon is called a yanyuedao, which means reclining moon blade.

The Chinese PLA uses this weapon because of the no-firing agreement at the Line of Actual Control. However the fact of the matter is that despite the agreement, the Chinese used firearms and fired 15 to 20 rounds in the air.

The face-off turned worse when the Chinese troops attempted to close in on the Mukhpari Peak, which is under the control of India. This led to the hotline being opened up and there was a heated exchange between the two Brigadiers. India sought to know as to why the Chinese soldiers were carrying the above mentioned weapons including the Guandao. India raised strong objections to the use of medieval weaponry.

Officials say that the Chinese have continued to use such weaponry only to overcome the no-firing agreement. This is also the way in which they indulge in aggressive posturing with an attempt to provoke. Despite the no-firing agreement, the Chinese fired 15 rounds in the air and this was a first in 45 years.

The PLA has been eyeing to capture the strategic heights in the last three-four days, the sources said, adding the Chinese troops damaged an iron fence on Monday evening which was put up by Indian troops in the area.

India continues to dominate strategic peaks around the southern bank of Pangong lake area overlooking key Chinese formations in the Moldo area.

The PLA late on Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and "outrageously fired" warning shots near the Pangong lake.

Rejecting the charges, the Army on Tuesday said that at no stage the Indian troops crossed the LAC or resorted to use of any "aggressive means", including firing, as alleged by the Chinese PLA.

"At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive maneuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Army said.