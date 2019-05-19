  • search
    Why didn’t Modi take questions at the presser: Shiv Sena has this answer

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, May 19: The Shiv Sena came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking questions from the media at a press conference in Delhi.

    On Friday, Modi showed up on the dais at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for a scheduled press conference by party president Amit Shah, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi

    Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "It was Amit Shah's press conference and Modi was present there as a party worker. It is not that he doesn't answer questions. He has given interviews to television and print."

    Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the prime minister communicates with people through his speeches, adding that it is better to be silent than answer questions.

    PM Modi draws flak for not taking questions at press conference

    To a question on Modi's visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath, Raut said, "It is good he is visiting temples. This is Hindu culture and not politics."

    On a query on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, Raut said action has been taken against those making such comments and claimed such remarks would not affect the poll outcome.

    He sidestepped a query on cabinet expansion in the Maharashtra government and said his party was concentrating on the May 23 Lok Sabha results.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
