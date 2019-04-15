Why did you lie and attribute it to SC: BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 15: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress chief is "spreading lies."

Speaking to media, Prasad said, "Today, SC oral observation shows a new low of Rahul Gandhi politics."

Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the Supreme Court's notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'chowkidar chor hai' comment, said, "As far as the law is concerned, we won't say anything. But why did you [Rahul Gandhi] lie and attributed that lie to SC."

When Jammu and Kashmir had a Prime Minister

"Rahul targeted the Prime Minister by making false allegations. He twisted the court's facts," Prasad said hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi.

The top court on Monday clarified that its decision on April 10 to hear the points raised over the Rafale documents was solely on a legal question regarding admissibility of certain documents as evidence, which was objected by the Attorney General.

It clarified that it's recent order "had no occasion" which might have indicated to Rahul Gandhi to make any such comments.

The apex court directed Gandhi to explain his comments 'chowkidar chor hai' and file his reply on or before April 22.

The BJP had filed a petition in the Supreme Court after the Congress president hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally with chowkidar chor hai remark.

After the Supreme Court announced its decision to allow leaked Rafale documents to review a previous judgment, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had claimed a moral victory and said the court has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "committed theft".

Following this, the BJP filed a contempt plea against Gandhi for calling the Prime Minister a chor'.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of contempt of court and seeking action against him for levelling unsubstantiated charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.

The Congress president is using abusive words against the Prime Minister that are untrue. He is repeatedly calling the Prime Minister a chor' by putting words in the mouth of the Supreme Court, Sitharaman said.