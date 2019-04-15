  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why did you lie and attribute it to SC: BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress chief is "spreading lies."

    Speaking to media, Prasad said, "Today, SC oral observation shows a new low of Rahul Gandhi politics."

    Why did you lie and attribute it to SC: BJP fires at Rahul Gandhi

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the Supreme Court's notice to Rahul Gandhi over 'chowkidar chor hai' comment, said, "As far as the law is concerned, we won't say anything. But why did you [Rahul Gandhi] lie and attributed that lie to SC."

    When Jammu and Kashmir had a Prime Minister

    "Rahul targeted the Prime Minister by making false allegations. He twisted the court's facts," Prasad said hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi.

    The top court on Monday clarified that its decision on April 10 to hear the points raised over the Rafale documents was solely on a legal question regarding admissibility of certain documents as evidence, which was objected by the Attorney General.

    It clarified that it's recent order "had no occasion" which might have indicated to Rahul Gandhi to make any such comments.

    The apex court directed Gandhi to explain his comments 'chowkidar chor hai' and file his reply on or before April 22.

    The BJP had filed a petition in the Supreme Court after the Congress president hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally with chowkidar chor hai remark.

    After the Supreme Court announced its decision to allow leaked Rafale documents to review a previous judgment, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had claimed a moral victory and said the court has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "committed theft".

    Following this, the BJP filed a contempt plea against Gandhi for calling the Prime Minister a chor'.

    The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of contempt of court and seeking action against him for levelling unsubstantiated charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal.

    The Congress president is using abusive words against the Prime Minister that are untrue. He is repeatedly calling the Prime Minister a chor' by putting words in the mouth of the Supreme Court, Sitharaman said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD News

    Read more about:

    ravi shankar prasad rahul gandhi supreme court lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue