English
  • Sports

Why did Reuters remove photo of Nikki Haley with the swastika?

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 30: News agency Reuters decided to remove a picture of Nikki Haley with a swastika. In a tweet, Reuters India said, "Reuters has removed an earlier photo of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with a swastika seen behind her at a Hindu temple in Delhi. The swastika is an ancient religious symbol for Hindus and Buddhists. It was also used as a symbol by Nazi Germany."

    US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley
    US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley

    This was met with a strong response from the social media and some users also called this decision as Hindu phobia. Senior journalist, Kanchan Gupta wrote that the Hindu swastika is entirely different from the Nazi swastika. This is crude Hindu phobia and brazen denigration of Hinduism, he also said.

    Here are some of the tweets against the decision:

    Read more about:

    nikki haley reuters new delhi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue