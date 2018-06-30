Why did Reuters remove photo of Nikki Haley with the swastika?

New Delhi, June 30: News agency Reuters decided to remove a picture of Nikki Haley with a swastika. In a tweet, Reuters India said, "Reuters has removed an earlier photo of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with a swastika seen behind her at a Hindu temple in Delhi. The swastika is an ancient religious symbol for Hindus and Buddhists. It was also used as a symbol by Nazi Germany."

Reuters has removed an earlier photo of U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with a swastika seen behind her at a Hindu temple in Delhi. The swastika is an ancient religious symbol for Hindus and Buddhists. It was also used as a symbol by Nazi Germany https://t.co/rQa4VcIOdy pic.twitter.com/rJTUjd8C4f — Reuters India Photos (@IndiaPhotos) June 28, 2018

This was met with a strong response from the social media and some users also called this decision as Hindu phobia. Senior journalist, Kanchan Gupta wrote that the Hindu swastika is entirely different from the Nazi swastika. This is crude Hindu phobia and brazen denigration of Hinduism, he also said.

Here are some of the tweets against the decision:

4500 Years Old Swastika Seal From Indus Valley Civilization



(Photo - British Museum / https://t.co/sYw8Luk0b4 … … ) pic.twitter.com/L2EykQjiQW — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) June 29, 2018

Nazis also wore beige uniforms - you should stop wearing beige

Nazis wore clothes - tell Nikki Haley to get Nekkid

Nazis spoke German - hey Germany stop speaking German

Nazis likes blonde hair - ban blonde hair dye

Nazis liked blue eyes - wear brown contacts #morons https://t.co/UoQ0Qg2k6k — Nishka Krishna (@NishkaK) June 29, 2018

