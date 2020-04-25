  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why did Karnataka's veteran RSS leader get call from PM Modi?

    By
    |

    Mangaluru, Apr 25: Senior RSS leader H Somashekhar Bhatt on Saturday morning received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enquiring about his health.

    PM Modi

    It is reportedly said that Bhatt got emotional hearing the PM Modi's voice at the other end as the conversation began with 'Somashekharji' and spoke for about six minutes.

    The 85-year-old veteran RSS leader recalled how the Jana Sangh came to power in Udupi municipality under the leadership of VS Acharya in 1968 and about his association with the Sangh Parivar through the decades and his imprisonment during the Emergency.

    Coronavirus impact: Number of fatalities due to road accidents, crimes see a dip in India

    Somashekhar Bhatt, the former Udupi municipality president, later said it was a rare honour for him. "I am very glad that PM Modi called and spoke to me. I shared the experience of meeting him at the Jaipur session. Asked to take care of health and expressed concern," he said to a media organisation.

    It should be noted that the Prime Minister is been calling several senior functionaries of the party who worked for the Sangh Parivar in the time of adversities to build up the BJP in its present form and seeking advice from them.

    Fact check: Will coronavirus die if disinfectant is injected into human body

    He had also called in recent days former MLA Ram Bhat who was elected from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada and DH Shankar Murthy, who was former chairman of the state legislative council, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel tweeted.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus indian prime minister narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X