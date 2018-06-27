Why did he release letter to PM: Vijay Mallya explains

A day after releasing his letter written in 2016 to PM Narendra Modi, business tycoon Vijay Mallya explained why he chose to make a statement a this time.

Mallya tweeted, "Some people have been asking why I chose to make a statement at this time. I have made my statement because UBHL and myself have filed an application before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs. 13,900 crores.."

"We have requested the Courts permission to allow us to sell these assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the Public Sector Banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the Court. If the criminal agencies such as ED or CBI object ..." said Mallya.

He further said, "... to the sale of assets, it will clearly demonstrate that there is an agenda against me "the Poster Boy" beyond recovery of dues. I continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the banks. If politically motivated factors interfere, there is nothing I can do."

Mallya on Tuesday released his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was "making every effort" to settle his dues to banks. Mallya released the letter a week after employees of defunct Kingfisher Airlines wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging unpaid salaries, almost six years after the airline went down under.

