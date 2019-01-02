Why did government change old Rafale deal, asks Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Jan 2: Rahul Gandhi sought answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's purported claim of possessing a file on Rafale "lying in his bedroom" and asked if this was the reason why a joint parliamentary committee probe was not being ordered.

"He [PM Modi] doesn't have the guts to come to Parliament to confront, Defence Minister hides behind AIADMK MPs and PM hides in his room," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha before the House was adjourned over ruckus.

Opening the debate on the Rafale fighter jet deal in the Lok Sabha, Rahul said that the controversy of Rafale occur on "three pillars - the process, the pricing and paisa."

Questioning the Prime Minister over the Rafale deal Gandhi said, "Rafale was chosen after eight years of work done by the Indian Air Force (IAF). 126 aircrafts were needed but the dead was chopped down to 36. Why? Did the national security change or did the IAF ask the government that we do not want more planes?

"Dear Mr Prime Minister, why did you give this contract to Anil Ambani which costed the exchequer Rs 30,000 crore," Rahul Gandhi has said in the Lok Sabha.

Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.

Is it or is it not a fact that the new price of Rs 1,600 crore was objected to by Defence ministry officials?: Rahul Gandhi's question to the prime minister.

"The Air Force wanted 126 aircraft. The question is why was this demand changed to 36?" Rahul Gandhi has asked in the Lok Sabha.

As an Opposition leader, it is my job to raise questions to the government. I was watching the prime minister's interview yesterday. PM Modi [in the interview] spoke for about one and a half hour and he said that no one is accusing him on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi.

Contering Rahul allegations, Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley said, " this man lies repeatedly." When asked if he could read the transcript of the tape instead, the speaker denied Rahul Gandhi permission once again and his mike was turned off as soon as he made an attempt to read from the transcript.

Rahul was stopped from playing an audio tape of Goa's health minister Vishwajit Rane in which he can be purportedly heard as saying that Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar has "all the Rafale files in his bedroom and is holding the government to ransom".