Why delayed Karnataka bypolls is a boon to BJP and disqualified MLAs

Bengaluru, Sep 28: The Election Commission's decision to defer the by-polls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka has come as a boon to the disqualified MLAs as they got more than a month's time to build a good rapport with the BJP leadership and their respective constituencies.

It is also a big relief for Yediyurappa as he faces infighting and dissension from within.

Many of the original party aspirants, who were defeated by the rebels in 2018, have already begun lobbying for the party ticket, arguing that the BJP does not practice dynasty politics.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi was defeated in Athani by Congress candidate Mahesh Kumathalli is keen to contest the by-polls to give his position legitimacy.

Nandeesh Reddy, who has fought pitched battles with B.A. Basavaraju in K.R. Puram, has expressed a wish to contest polls publicly.

In Hoskote, Nagaraju wants the party to give his son ticket in Hoskote, senior leader B N Bache Gowda, MP for Chickballapur, is lobbying for on behalf of his son Sharath Bache Gowda, who had taken on Nagaraju in 2018.

The by-polls are crucial as the stability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by B S Yediyurappa hangs on the balance.

The elections are being held after 15 rebel leaders quit and toppled the Congress Janata Dal (Secular) government. The BJP was able to form the government in a reduced house strength with its 104 MLAs and the support of one independent MLA.

After the by-polls are conducted, the magic number in the house would be 111 and the BJP would have had to win 6 out of the 15 seats that are going to polls.