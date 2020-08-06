YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: The Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that removal of the document from websites would not change facts.

    Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese transgressions at LAC, asks Congress

    The document, which was uploaded on the Defence ministry's website, was removed on Thursday morning following publication of a media report based on it.

    "Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts," Gandhi tweeted while tagging the news report based on the Defence ministry document.

    Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

    The ministry report for the month of June had also said the situation in eastern Ladakh arising out of "unilateral aggression" by China continues to be sensitive and requires close monitoring as well as prompt action. It added that the face-off on the Line of Actual Control(LAC) is likely to be "prolonged".

    At an online press conference, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said the government should tell the country the truth about Chinese 'transgressions' at the border in Ladakh, adding there should be complete transparency on the matter.

    "The monthly report of the Defence ministry which was withdrawn clearly says that Chinese Army had intruded into Indian territory," he said. "What is the government's strategy in dealing with the Chinese. What is the future plan of the Modi government?",Maken asked.

    More DEFENCE MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    defence ministry china

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue