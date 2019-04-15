Why Congress proposed 4-3 formula for alliance with AAP? Maken explains

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 15: The 4-3 formula suggested by Congress to AAP for an alliance in Delhi is based on the results of the 2017 municipal elections, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken explained Monday, hours after Rahul Gandhi accused Arvind Kejriwal of taking a "U Turn" on the issue.

After Gandhi tweeted that the doors for a tie-up were open although time is running out, Maken on the social media platform explained how the Congress party's formula came about.

"Why 4-3 formula between AAP-INC?" Maken tweeted along with charts to explain the rationale behind the formula based on the 2017 municipal poll results.

Why 4-3 formula between AAP-INC?



Please see the sheet attached and calculations based on 2017 Municipal Elections-which were the immediate last elections in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QXKsmcluSn — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 15, 2019

Which U-turn: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Rahul Gandhi

His analysis in essence is based on the vote share and seats (wards) won by Congress and AAP in the municipal polls.As per Maken's charts, Congress won 31 seats and AAP won 49 seats, polling 21 per cent and 26 per cent votes, respectively, in the elections for three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Further, as per vote share of Congress (21 per cent), he calculated the seat share of the party for Lok Sabha polls to be 3.13 approximated to 3.

The AAP's seat share for Lok Sabha thus comes to be 3.87 per cent approximated to 4.

Also, as per number of seats won (31), the party's seat share for Lok Sabha polls comes around 2.71 approximated to 3. The AAP's seat share based on 49 wards won by it, is calculated to 4.29 per cent or 4.

The AAP has so far refused to accept the 4-3 formula floated by the Congress, demanding alliance in Haryana and Chandigarh as well for the Lok Sabha election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had handed down a humiliating defeat to both Congress and AAP in the municipal polls, winning 184 of the 272 wards in three municipal corporations.

PTI