Why Congress is not happy with pink ballot papers in Telangana

By
    New Delhi, Nov 24: For the Congress, Telangana is a prestige issue. It was in power at the Centre when the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 but it could not manage to beat the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to win power in Hyderabad. It is now making a strong pitch to win the December election in the state and even roped in its former president Sonia Gandhi to campaign there.

    The Congress has also approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking withdrawal of the pink ballot papers pasted on the EVMs to be used in the state Assembly polls for the colour is associated with the TRS and it believes it could influence the voters to act to the ruling party's favour.

    The Congress has submitted a memorandum to the EC pleading for withdrawal of an order to procure 9 lakh pink ballot papers for the upcoming Assembly elections, agencies reported.

    "Pink is the official colour of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it is synonymous with the party. The usage of pink coloured ballots without a doubt will give the TRS an undue advantage over other contesting parties," the Grand Old Party said in the memorandum.

    The election in Telangana was necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the Assembly prematurely to go to the electorate again. The result of the election will be announced, along with those in four other states, on December 11.

