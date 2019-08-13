Why CBI does good job when there are no political overtones to case: CJI Gogoi

Vikas SV

Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 13: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday mentioned several shortcomings of the CBI and said the agency has not been able to meet the standards of judicial scrutiny in a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases.

He was speaking at the 18th edition of the DP Kohli memorial lecture in the national capital.

"Why is that whenever there are no political overtones to the case, the CBI does a good job. A reverse situation led to the celebrated case of Vineet Narain vs UoI, wherein the SC, expressing concern at the state of affairs, laid down explicit guidelines for protecting the integrity of the force," CJI Gogoi said.

Gogoi minced no words in pointing out the flaws and strengths of the CBI and offered advice for the way forward.

"True, in a number of high-profile and politically sensitive cases, the agency has not been able to meet the standards of judicial scrutiny. Equally true it is that such lapses may not have happened infrequently," he said.

Such instances reflect systemic issues and indicate a deep mismatch between institutional aspirations, organisational design, working culture, and governing politics, he said.