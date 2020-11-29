J&K: ‘Youth have no option left but to pick up arms', says Mehbooba Mufti

I have been illegally detained yet again, daughter too: Mehbooba Mufti

Why can't Centre hold talks with Pakistan if they can with China: Mehbooba Mufti

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday slammed Centre and asked why they can't hold talks with Pakistan if they can do with China.

"When they can talk with China despite them grabbing our land in Ladakh, there should also be a dialogue between India and Pakistan or Is it that Pakistan is a Muslim country that is why they don't talk to them."

"They call Muslims as Pakistani, Sardars as Khalistani, And activists as urban Naxals, then my question is who are Hindustanis, Only BJP?" She added.