YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why can't Centre hold talks with Pakistan if they can with China: Mehbooba Mufti

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday slammed Centre and asked why they can't hold talks with Pakistan if they can do with China.

    Mehbooba Mufti
    Mehbooba Mufti

    "When they can talk with China despite them grabbing our land in Ladakh, there should also be a dialogue between India and Pakistan or Is it that Pakistan is a Muslim country that is why they don't talk to them."

    "They call Muslims as Pakistani, Sardars as Khalistani, And activists as urban Naxals, then my question is who are Hindustanis, Only BJP?" She added.

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti

    Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X