    Why #BanNetFlixInindia is trending on Twitter?

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Spe 06: Is it because of Hinduphobia? Netflix recently dropped Original series Sacred Games, Leila, and Ghoul.

    Season two continued the story of police detective Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) and he tried to stop a nuclear attack on Mumbai. The series has been adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name created by Vikram Chandra with season two ending on a heart-stopping cliffhanger. But why has the show been embroiled in controversy?

    Photo courtesy: Netflix

    Compared to many of the shows on Indian television, Sacred Games features sex, nudity, violence, swearing and criticism of the government.

    Recently a member of the Shiv Sena's IT cell had lodged a police complaint against Netflix for "defaming the country" and portraying "an incorrect picture" of India through the shows streamed on its platform.

    Ramesh Solanki, the Shiv Sena member who filed the complaint at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, alleged that shows like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul and the comedy talk show Patriot Act hosted by Hasan Minhaj was streamed on Netflix India with "the intention to defame the country on a global level".

    Photo courtesy: Netflix

    Accusing the online streaming service of "deep-rooted Hinduphobia", Solanki claimed that the platform was "portraying the nation in a bad light" and urged the police to "take necessary legal action" against Netflix for "hurting Hindu sentiments".

    "I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority, that is, Hindu in countries other than India," he said in his complaint.

    However, even the Twitterati seems to be irked with the Sacred Games Season 2. There were various reaction on social media, with people trending it with hastags like #BanNetflixIndia. Check out

