    Why Ayodhya verdict will be delivered by Supreme Court on or before November 17

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Supreme Court today said that it hopes to complete the hearing in the Ayodhya case by October 18 2019. The observation was made based on the estimates given by the parties.

    The verdict would however have to be pronounced by November 17, the scheduled retirement day of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the Bench.

    The verdict would have to be delivered before November 17 as Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi retires on that date.

    The court said that if the parties desire to settle the dispute through the SC appointed mediation panel, then they are free to do so. Since the hearing is at an advanced stage, it will continue in the SC, the Bench also said.

    'Let's make efforts to conclude Ayodhya land dispute case hearing by Oct 18': SC

    The court further said that while the hearing will go on, the mediation panel can go ahead with negotiations and if a settlement is reached, the same could be filed in the Supreme Court.

    Further, the court also told the parties to address the court on issues of how to mould the relief. The Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land into three equal parts and allowed one part each to the deity Ram Lalla, Nimrohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
