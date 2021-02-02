'Why aren't we talking about this?', Hollywood star Rihanna backs farmers’ protest

Republic Day violence: Delhi HC tells Centre, Police to take action as per law in FIRs

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday came out in support of farmers protest in India, asking, "Why aren't we talking about this?"

Sharing a news report by CNN, Rihanna, the 'Don't Stop The Music' singer, who has more than 100 million followers on Twitter raised her concern over protests in India.

Her tweet got mixed reaction as some supported the Hollywood star while some slammed her for speaking about affairs of another nation.

Till 10 pm, her tweet has garnered 28.8 thousand retweets, 6.2 thousand quote tweets and 63.6 thousand likes.

Interestingly, actor Kangana Ranaut, known an ardent supporter of the ruling BJP also responded sharply to the tweet.

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Kangana tweeted.

The report shared by Rihanna mentions that mobile internet has been suspended in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri - epicentres of the farmers' months-long protest against the centre's agriculture laws - were suspended on Saturday.

Hollywood star Rihanna has over 100 million followers on Twitter. She is best known for hits like 'Please don't stop the music', 'I love the way you lie', 'Umberella' and more.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November end, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.