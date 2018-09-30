  • search

Why are you trying to save IL&FS with LIC money: Rahul asks Modi

By PTI
    New Delhi, Sep 30: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday attacked Narendra Modi over the alleged financial support of LIC to debt-ridden IL&FS and asked whether the prime minister "loves financial scams".

    Taking to Twitter he said the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is the country's symbol of trust and common people have saved every rupee to buy its policies.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi
    "Modi ji, your favourite private company IL&FS is about to turn bankrupt. You are trying to save it by putting the money of LIC. Why?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

    "...Why are you using LIC money to save fraudsters. For you, hope IL&FS does not mean I love financial scams," he said.

    In another tweet in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that in 2007, Modi as Gujarat chief minister gave the Rs 70,000 crore 'Gift City' project to IL&FS in which nothing has happened till now and alleged that a fraud had come to light.

    In comparison, Gandhi alleged that in 2018, Prime Minister Modi is trying to give a bailout of Rs 91,000 crore to debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Services (IL&FS) through public money in the LIC and the State Bank of India.

    "Chowkidar ki dari mein tinka (the watchman is guilty conscious)," he said.

    PTI

    rahul gandhi narendra modi lic

