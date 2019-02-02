‘Why are you afraid Didi', asks Modi in an all out attack on TMC

Durgapur, Feb 2: In a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the state to oust TMC government. Modi said Mamata didi cannot sleep when she hears people praising him and the BJP.

Raking up the issue of Mamata Banerjee deciding to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Modi said, "Didi... Kis baat ka darr lag raha hai? (What are you afraid of Didi).

Following the steps of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in November decided to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision effectively means that the CBI cannot continue or initiate a fresh probe in the state without seeking express consent from the state government.

PM Modi, during a rally in Durgapur, asked, in a rather sarcastic tone, "Didi... Kis baat ka darr lag raha hai? Jab kuchh galat nahin kiya hai toh agencies ko pradesh mein kyun nahin aaney de rahi? (What are you afraid of? If you have not done anything wrong then why are you not allowing agencies to probe in the state)."

Modi also mocked the grand opposition rally organised by the TMC in Kolkata on January 19 in which 24 parties including the Congress shared the stage with Banerjee.

"Those who did not even see each other four years ago assembled in Kolkata... They are abusing me because I am working against corruption," he said.

I used to think that Didi who has herself suffered a lot during Left regime will not walk on the same path, but I was surprised that she adopted the same tactics. You can take this from me in writing 'Inka jaana tae hai'.

He further accused the TMC of throttling the democracy and uged people to oust the Mamata Benerjee-led government.