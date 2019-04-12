  • search
    Why are voters in Gujarat upset

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The Gujarat Survey Report 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (42.68%), Drinking Water (37.12%), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (30.23%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Gujarat.

    Why are voters in Gujarat upset
    Representational Image

    A survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.33 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.60), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.62) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Gujarat, top most voters' priorities were Availability of Water for Agriculture (46%), Agricultural Loan Availability (45%), and Agricultural Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (44%).

    2019 Elections: Here are some interesting details

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.43 on a scale of 5), Agricultural Loan Availability (2.37), and Agricultural Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (2.15) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Employment Opportunities (2.35) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (2.39) in rural Gujarat.

    For the urban voters in Gujarat, the top most priorities were Traffic Congestion (49%), Noise Pollution (47%), and Better Employment Opportunities (45%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Traffic Congestion (2.23 on a scale of 5), Noise Pollution (2.20), and Better Employment Opportunities (2.31) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in Better Hospitals/Primary Health Centres (2.27) and Drinking Water (2.31) in urban Gujarat.

    gujarat voters lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
