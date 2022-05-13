News in pictures from across India and the world on May 21

Explained: Why a Film of a rare Northeastern Indian Language is at Cannes today?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday released the name of six feature films including Mishing language film 'Boomba Ride' that are set to be screened at Cannes 2022.

Boomba Ride

The film 'Boomba Ride', directed by Biswajit Bora is based on a true story, was shot on the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Assam. The film is a scathing comic satire of corruption in India's rural education system.

According to EastMojo report, the Mishing dialect in which they communicate is also the linking language of the film. The movie is shot mostly in Golaghat in Mishing-populated areas.

The story revolves around an impoverished school where there is only one (unwilling) student, Boomba. Desperate to keep their jobs and funding, the teachers wind up bribing the hilariously impassive and uncooperative boy to show up to class - while Boomba's secret wish is to attend the better-funded school in town where a slightly older and very pretty girl happens to be a student.

It should be noted that in recent years, Assamese, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil films have overshadowed Hindi films in their ability to depict the contemporary fault lines in society of gender, religion, and caste. Now let us talk about the language.

Mishing: The language explained

Also known by the names of Takam and Plains Miri, Mishing is a Tani language belonging to the family of Sino-Tibetan languages. It is mainly spoken by the Mishing people residing in parts of North-East India.

According to the census of 2011, Mishing has over 6,29,954 native speakers. The language has a plethora of verbal suffixes, moods, tenses, as well as aspects.

For the write-ups for the Standard Mishing Language, the script that is used is the Roman script. Coming to the geographical distribution of the Mishing language in north-East India, it is spoken in parts of the Indian state of Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh.

In Assam, the Mising population is found in the upper half of Assam spreading over the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur in the North Bank and Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sibsagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat in the south bank of the Brahmaputra.

A sizable Mising population is found in the eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh also. With the proliferation of education among the Misings and a good number of them being inducted to government and public jobs, a large number has settled in cities like Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Tezpur, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and other towns of Assam; as well as Pasighat, Oyan and a few other towns in Arunachal Pradesh.

The language is widely known for its big range of prefixes, suffixes, participles, and adjectives, wherein one simple sentence or feeling can be expressed in a list of ways from the big bank of words that Mishing language possesses. The fundamental literary body of the Mishing language is called Mishing Agom Ke'bang'.