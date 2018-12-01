Why a Bangladesh based terror group is looking to revive the Indian Mujahideen

New Delhi, Dec 1: The agencies have stepped up efforts to track down a top member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh. The man in question is Idris and he has been tasked by the JuMB to revive the Indian Mujahideen which had gone bust after several of its top members were arrested in a series of operations undertaken by the police and the Intelligence Bureau.

The action comes in the wake of the IB reporting that Idris has been tasked with reviving the Indian Mujahideen. The IB report also said that Idris has been getting in touch with operatives in West Bengal and Odisha. The intent is to have a strong home grown outfit, the IB also said.

The IM which had peaked between 2008 and 2013 witnessed a huge downfall following the arrest of Yasin Bhatkal and two of his accomplices. However the IM did make efforts to revive the outfit and had even sent Abdul Subhan, one of the founding members to India earlier this year. He was however arrested and during his interrogation said that his primary task was to revive the IM.

Going by the IB report it appears as though the task of reviving the IM has now been handed over to the JuMB. This outfit has a strong presence in West Bengal and has been responsible for a spate of incidents. This was the same outfit which was preparing the bombs at Burdwan.

Officials say that there is a sense of desperation and hence there are attempts being made to revive the IM. The IM was a home grown group, which carried out attacks at the behest of the ISI. However since the entire operation and execution took place in India, it gave Pakistan a deniability factor.

It may be recalled that recently the IB had also said that several terror groups would come together to target various cities ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The attempt to revive the IM is also a step in that direction, the IB said.