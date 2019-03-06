Whose interest do I protect asks senior IAS officer, Ashok Khemka

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chandigarh, Mar 06: Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who hit headlines in 2012 after cancelling the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality and major real estate developer DLF on Tuesday appeared to be questioning his frequent transfers in a tweet.

"Whose interests do I protect? Yours or the people's you claim to represent? It's your arrogance that you will trample me under your feet. With pleasure; I have suffered repeatedly, let it be once more," Khemka tweeted on Tuesday evening in chaste Hindi with his anguish writ large in his words.

The 1991-batch IAS officer's tweet came two days after his yet another transfer by the Haryana government on Sunday along with nine others.

Khemka, who was posted for nearly 15 months in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, headed by state minister Anil Vij, has been reportedly transferred for over 50 times in his career so far.

Ashok Khemka, principal secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department was posted on Sunday as principal secretary of Science and Technology Department, a post which he held earlier.

Before being transferred to the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in November 2017, Khemka held the charge of principal secretary in Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Even at that time, he had taken to Twitter after the transfer order was issued.

"So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy" Khemka had tweeted then.