Who’s who of Bollywood at PM Modi’s swearing-in

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 30: Eminent personalities from different fields were seen at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Invitations were extended to close to 8,000 people for the grand ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

From the film industry, starts like Kangana Raut and Shahid Kapoor were seen at the functions.

Filmmaker Karan Johar and southern super star Rajnikanth were also at the function. Rajnikanth is seen as a supporter of PM Modi and had recently likened Modi to Nehru. Rajnikanth arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan with his wife Latha.

Sidharth Roy Kapur, President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and producer Boney Kapoor were also a part of the event, held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Boney said he was honoured to be invited for the ceremony.

"The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen," Boney told PTI.

Before she flew in from Mumbai, Ranaut told reporters she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours.

"The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved Prime Minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him," she said.

Oberoi, who played PM Modi in a biopic and had also attended the swearing in ceremony in 2014, said, "I'm watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history."

Yesteryears star Jitendra was also at the function, Actor Sunny Deol, who is also a BJP MP from Gurdaspur, was also there.

Many other eminent persons were there like industry tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata who were invited for the PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

After a landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his second term at 7 pm on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council at Rashtraparti Bhavan in New Delhi in front of a large gathering of national and international dignitaries.

A record number of 8,000 guests are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. In 2014, approximately 5,000 people attended the ceremony.