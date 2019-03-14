Wholesale inflation increases to 2.93 per cent in February

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 14: Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for 'All Commodities' for the month of February, 2019 rose by 0.3 per cent to 119.5 from 119.2 for the previous month.

Annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.93 per cent (provisional) for the month of February, 2019 (over February, 2018) as compared to 2.76 per cent (provisional) for the previous month, and 2.74 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.