  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #WhoKilledSubhasree: Anger and anguish over Chennai techie's death

    By
    |

    Chennai, Sep 13: The death of 23-year-old Chennai techie Subhasree has led to an outrage on illegal hoardings being put by political parties despite them causing inconvenience and posing a threat to people's safety.

    Social media was flooded with comments against the illegal hoardings and people expressed their anguish on the death of the young woman.

    23-yr-old Chennai techie Subhasri killed after AIADMK banner falls on her

    How it happened?

    How it happened?

    When she was proceeding on the arterial Pallavaram Thoraipakkam radial road after completing her shift at a software firm at Kandanchavadi on Thursday, Subashree, fell on the road after the hoarding put up on the median crashed on her.

    A water tanker, which came behind the woman's vehicle ran her over and she was pronounced brought dead at a local hospital. The tanker driver was arrested for rash and negligent driving and a case has been registered against him.

    'Sorry, we lost you,': Madras High Court

    'Sorry, we lost you,': Madras High Court

    Madras High Court came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government on Friday after a 23-year-old Chennai woman was killed in an accident after a large flex board fell on her.

    The court, which has on previous occasions outlawed the use of large political hoardings along streets, expressed its displeasure on the non-compliance of its order by the ruling party, going ahead to said that it "had lost faith in the government," ANI reported.

    "There is zero respect for lives in this country. It's a bureaucratic apathy. Sorry, we have lost faith in the government," says the HC.

    Who is to blame?

    Who is to blame?

    The hoarding was put up without obtaining permission from Corporation authorities by a local AIADMK functionary for his son's wedding at a hall near Pallikaranai here.

    The hoarding was put up without obtaining permission from Corporation authorities by a local AIADMK functionary for his son's wedding at a hall near Pallikaranai here.

    According to the TN Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules, 2011, the printer's licence will be cancelled and unit sealed if permission was not taken for erecting hoardings or banners.

    As per the rules, the publicity hoardings must have a footnote giving details like permission number, date, the number of hoardings permitted, timeframe during which the hoardings can be displayed and the name of the press where it was printed.

    Don't put up hoardings: AIADMK, DMK tells cadres

    Don't put up hoardings: AIADMK, DMK tells cadres

    The ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, meanwhile, asked their respective party cadres not to erect hoardings inconveniencing the general public.

    Also, other parties, including the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, aired the same view and wanted their cadres to desist from the practice.

      Woman struck by illegal hoarding falls, gets crushed by tanker

      More CHENNAI News

      Read more about:

      death political parties chennai

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue