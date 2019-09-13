WhoKilledSubhasree: Anger and anguish over Chennai techie's death

How it happened?

When she was proceeding on the arterial Pallavaram Thoraipakkam radial road after completing her shift at a software firm at Kandanchavadi on Thursday, Subashree, fell on the road after the hoarding put up on the median crashed on her.

A water tanker, which came behind the woman's vehicle ran her over and she was pronounced brought dead at a local hospital. The tanker driver was arrested for rash and negligent driving and a case has been registered against him.

'Sorry, we lost you,': Madras High Court

Madras High Court came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government on Friday after a 23-year-old Chennai woman was killed in an accident after a large flex board fell on her.

The court, which has on previous occasions outlawed the use of large political hoardings along streets, expressed its displeasure on the non-compliance of its order by the ruling party, going ahead to said that it "had lost faith in the government," ANI reported.

"There is zero respect for lives in this country. It's a bureaucratic apathy. Sorry, we have lost faith in the government," says the HC.

Who is to blame?

The hoarding was put up without obtaining permission from Corporation authorities by a local AIADMK functionary for his son's wedding at a hall near Pallikaranai here.

According to the TN Urban Local Bodies (Permission for Erection of Digital Banners and Placards) Rules, 2011, the printer's licence will be cancelled and unit sealed if permission was not taken for erecting hoardings or banners.

As per the rules, the publicity hoardings must have a footnote giving details like permission number, date, the number of hoardings permitted, timeframe during which the hoardings can be displayed and the name of the press where it was printed.

Don't put up hoardings: AIADMK, DMK tells cadres

The ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, meanwhile, asked their respective party cadres not to erect hoardings inconveniencing the general public.

Also, other parties, including the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, aired the same view and wanted their cadres to desist from the practice.