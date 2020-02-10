  • search
    Whoever drafted grounds of detention for Abdullah, Mufti needs to be sacked: Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took a dig at the dossiers prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for applying the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Kashmiri leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, saying whoever drafted those documents deserved to be sacked and sent to law school.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's "considerable influence" over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channelling energies of public for any cause, has been cited in support of his detention under the PSA.

    His political opponent and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia of the state, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    The former finance minister on Twitter said, "Whoever drafted the grounds of detention of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti deserves to be sacked — and sent to law school."

    The PSA dossier prepared by the police against 49-year-old Abdullah, who had served as minister of state for external affairs as well as commerce and industries, states his ability to convince electorates to vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycott calls by separatists and militants.

