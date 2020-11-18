Who will get COVID-19 vaccine first in India?

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: The COVID-19 vaccine is round the corner and the question who will get it first.

The first shots of the vaccines are likely to be received by the elderly people who are 65 years old and above.

Hindustan Times, while citing government officials said that as per the discussions, vaccine administration is likely to take place in phases. Top priority will be given to high risk population groups including frontline workers, such as healthcare professionals and people from other departments working to manage the outbreak.

The vaccine will also be given on priority to elderly who are at a greater risk of developing severe disease because of low immunity and comorbidities, the report also said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said on Tuesday that a document has been drafted regarding this, which is in its final stages of preparation, and has already been shared with state governments; their inputs have been taken.

We are also in the process of finalising the databases of various priority population groups which will be administered the vaccine if and when it becomes available. We are in close collaboration with the state governments and with the other central ministries regarding the administration of vaccine as well, Bhushan also said.