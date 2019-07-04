Who will be the next Congress chief: List of the probables
New Delhi, July 04: Rahul Gandhi made it official on Wednesday that he has stepped down as the Congress chief. He shared his resignation letter on Twitter, following which there has been speculation rife about who would replace him.
There are several probables for the top post of the Congress party, which includes Mallikarjuna Kharge and Sushil Kumar Shinde as well. Let us take a list of the probate candidates:
Mallikarjuna Kharge:
The former MP from Karnataka was also the leader of opposition in the previous Lok Sabha
Sushil Kumar Shinde:
A former union home minister, his name has been right on top of the list of probables.
Ashok Gehlot:
The Chief Minster of Rajasthan, who made it clear that he would not accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation is also in the race for the top post.
Priyanka Gandhi:
Although her name is in circulation, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that Congress should be run by a non-Gandhi.
K C Venugopal:
A close aide of Rahul Gandhi, his name too is doing the rounds.
Sachin Pilot:
He is a young face and is the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.
Shashi Tharoor:
He is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram. His name has also being doing the rounds for leader of opposition.
Captain Amarinder Singh:
He is credited with the stellar performance of the Congress in Punjab. He is the chief minister of the state.
Motilal Vohra:
The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, his name cropped up immediately after Rahul Gandhi's resignation. He however denied the news.
A K Antony:
The former defence minister of India, he shares a good rapport with the Gandhis. His name too is in circulation for the top billing in the Congress.